Eldorado-based cybersecurity firm Shared Assessments has been acquired for an undisclosed price by one of its member organizations, OneTrust, at one time the fastest-growing company on the Inc. 5000.
In its first three years, Atlanta-based OneTrust grew to $70 million in revenue as a company that operationalizes privacy, security and data governance.
Shared Assessments creates cybersecurity best practices and standards for its 315 member companies, many of them Fortune 500 companies, and their third-party vendors. Shared Assessments also trains IT and cyber-risk experts to assess the cybersecurity of third-party vendors, said Cathy Allen, the company’s founder and interim CEO.
Allen said the OneTrust acquisition will speed up her pre-pandemic ambition to increase $6 million annual revenue to $10 million in a couple of years and $20 million in five years. A year ago, she envisioned having 10,000 member companies, a goal now in reach under OneTrust, she said.
Shared Assessments has 28 employees across the U.S., with 12 in the Santa Fe area.
“I can see us going to 125 employees over the next [few] years, with 40 to 50 in Santa Fe,” Allen said.
Shared Assessments will remain headquartered in Eldorado and keep its name and function.
