The El Farol Pizza food trailer will become part of the beer garden at Nuckolls Brewing Co. at The Railyard.

El Farol Restaurant on Canyon Road expanded into pizza in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 to continue offering food despite the dine-in restrictions.

Recently, though, neighbors have been complaining about pizza smoke, and El Farol co-owner Freda Keller quickly sought to solve the problem.

