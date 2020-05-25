With a U.S patent issued earlier this month, Santa Fe-based waste glass research and development company Earthstone International is launching the commercialization of an airport runway arrester system that has been in development for nearly 15 years.
Earthstone created a foamed glass composite material designed to stop aircraft that overrun the end of runways, founder and CEO Andrew Ungerleider said.
The glass compound would be embedded in the ground -- similar to a racetrack gravel pit -- in 2-foot-deep beds roughly 500 to 700 feet long beyond the end of runways. The Earthstone product is targeted for airports that do not have at least 1,000 feet clearance beyond the runway.
“We do no harm to passengers and no damage to the aircraft,” Ungerleider said. “We bring it to a safe stop within 600 feet for a 757 going 90 miles per hour.”
Ungerleider is in negotiations to license the technology to other companies to manufacture.
The patent specifically address airport runways, but Ungerleider said the foamed glass product could be used at racetracks or on highways, bridges and other places to stop vehicles.
Earthstone International, founded in 1995, is known in stores for its abrasive cleaning block products such as KitchenStone, BathStone, PoolStone and GrillStone. Ungerleider sold the cleaning block manufacturing operation in November to Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Summit Brands, a household cleaning product company, but the Earthstone research and development company remains independent.
