DreamSpring has $4.96 million of new grant money to lend to small businesses, the largest allotment from the U.S. Small Business Administration the Albuquerque statewide lender has seen in its nearly 30-year existence.

DreamSpring, an Albuquerque Community Development Financial Institution, has grown from serving five states in 2019 to now providing loans to businesses that can’t get bank loans in 27 states, with ambitions to reach all 50 states within a few years.

“We are probably in the top 5 largest [CDFI small business lenders],” said Metta Smith, DreamSpring’s chief lending and client experience officer.

