DreamSpring has $4.96 million of new grant money to lend to small businesses, the largest allotment from the U.S. Small Business Administration the Albuquerque statewide lender has seen in its nearly 30-year existence.
DreamSpring, an Albuquerque Community Development Financial Institution, has grown from serving five states in 2019 to now providing loans to businesses that can’t get bank loans in 27 states, with ambitions to reach all 50 states within a few years.
“We are probably in the top 5 largest [CDFI small business lenders],” said Metta Smith, DreamSpring’s chief lending and client experience officer.
But DreamSpring also has a focus on Santa Fe, where the entity last year issued 22 small-business loans for $628,000.
“This year we are really focusing on improving the way we are servicing our clients,” Smith said. “We are increasing our technical services. We provide coaching [in] what a business needs to do to succeed. We are making more introductions to local resources for businesses. We find a lot of our business partners don’t even know where to turn.”
The nearly $5 million SBA grant doubles the previous high grant of about $2 million in 2016. As of March 31, DreamSpring had $7 million cash on hand for lending with a total loan portfolio of $67.2 million, Smith said.
“For us, it’s important; it’s a grant,” Smith said. “We don’t have to repay it. We can lend this money and recycle it in perpetuity.”
Since last summer, DreamSpring, formerly Accion, enabled loan applicants to go through most of the process online, which quickly became popular for applicants, some of whom apply for loans at 2 a.m., she said.
“I would say about a third are going through the self-serve process,” Smith said.