Dragonfly Tea House is back and different with a planned opening Saturday at Chomp food hall, 505 Cerrillos Road.
Dragonfly had been at Santa Fe Place mall until the pandemic shut everything down in March 2020. Beverly Crespin did not renew her lease at the mall when it expired in June 2020.
Crespin has sold packaged teas in Chomp’s retail area since the food hall opened in February.
“I let them know if a kiosk became available I would be interested in renting it,” she said. “About three weeks ago, they let me know one was available.”
Dragonfly will serve about 20 specialty teas, including the popular blueberry dream tea, along with tea lattes, slush teas and iced lattes.
“I have expanded into food, which wasn’t part of the original Dragonfly,” Crespin said. “It’s a totally different concept.”
She will serve breakfast burritos, avocado toast, appetizer items, sandwiches and salads.
