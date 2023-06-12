Dr. Field Goods Butcher Shop nears move to DeVargas Center By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Jun 12, 2023 Jun 12, 2023 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Business Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dr. Field Goods Butcher Shop will be reunited with Dr. Field Goods Bar & Grill “hopefully by the end of July,” owner/chef Josh Gerwin said.Gerwin has started construction in the DeVargas Center space next to his restaurant, which in November moved into the former Santa Fe Bar & Grill.The 4,100-square-foot space that had been Rock Paper Scissor since 2015 will house the Dr. Field Goods Butcher Shop as well as an 80-person banquet room, a prep kitchen and a lounge, Gerwin said.“We’re upgrading the butcher shop,” he said. “We might have rotisserie chicken, pre-done ribs. Maybe breakfast burritos and enchiladas.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesJudges deny pretrial detention for Bandidos members charged with drug crimes in Red RiverEl Niño’s arrival no guarantee of wet winter for Northern New MexicoEarly morning crash kills 31-year-old motherTwo more rafting deaths reported on Rio Grande in Taos CountyAnonymous donor clears Santa Fe man's water bill, ends dispute with cityPolice confirm death of Santa Fe man shot by officersPolluted wastewater from treatment plant affecting communities along Santa Fe RiverLos Alamos track was state's most dominant girls team, from top to bottomFormer Cole assistant Rivera tapped to take over DemonsCabinet secretary moves into new role, takes $40K pay cut Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat A lion at dusk, but spin from Trump's competitors By The Way Suppose they gave a schism and nobody came Building Santa Fe A wealth of water knowledge comes to Santa Fe Ringside Seat Banners or not, war heroes can be memorialized