Dr. Field Goods Butcher Shop will be reunited with Dr. Field Goods Bar & Grill “hopefully by the end of July,” owner/chef Josh Gerwin said.

Gerwin has started construction in the DeVargas Center space next to his restaurant, which in November moved into the former Santa Fe Bar & Grill.

The 4,100-square-foot space that had been Rock Paper Scissor since 2015 will house the Dr. Field Goods Butcher Shop as well as an 80-person banquet room, a prep kitchen and a lounge, Gerwin said.

