Downtown shop The Amethyst Circle deals in 'all things spiritual and magical'

By Teya Vitu

Sep 19, 2022

The metaphysical store The Amethyst Circle, 135 W. Palace Ave., opened July 6 in downtown Santa Fe.

Owner Danielle Auckerman sells crystals, candles, jewelry "and all things spiritual and magical."

"I do tarot, psychic and medium readings in the store," she said. "I want to offer crystal enthusiasts a place to shop and hang out."

As Auckerman worked in Santa Fe's hospitality world for 15 years; for the last 10 years, she was studying psychic work and chakra healing.

"I've always wanted to have a little boutique, but I didn't know what it was going to be or when it was going to be," she said.

She said people enjoy crystals for their spiritual meaning.

"The amethyst is a grounding stone that helps you connect with the spiritual realm," Auckerman said.