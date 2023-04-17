The international coworking-space provider Spaces will offer workspaces for individuals and meeting space for groups in a long-vacant former bank downtown.
Spaces is a sister brand of Regus, which provides full-service private offices directly above the future Spaces location in the same building that houses The Bull Ring restaurant. Both are companies of the Swiss-based International Workspace Group.
Spaces in downtown Santa Fe will feature 12,858 square feet with modular walls that can be configured in many ways to provide more than 100 work stations, said Chris Willis, regional director of partnership growth at IWG.
“The bank vault will be a meeting room,” said Willis, adding the vault measures 35 by 15 feet.
IWG leased the space at 150 Washington Ave., Suite 100, on Feb. 20 and expects to have Spaces open in the third quarter of the year.
Spaces is ideally suited for the pandemic-driven rapid emergence of remote working, he said.
Along with coworking space for individual workers, Spaces will promote meeting space for companies, even out-of-state companies, to bring their remote staff together, Willis said.
“We need large meeting space more than we did before,” he said.
The Spaces location has been vacant since New Mexico Bank & Trust occupied it from 2003-10. First Interstate Bank was the original tenant of what was then known as First Interstate Plaza from 1983 until Wells Fargo Bank acquired First Interstate in 1996. Wells Fargo occupied Suite 100 until 2002.