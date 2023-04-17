The international coworking-space provider Spaces will offer workspaces for individuals and meeting space for groups in a long-vacant former bank downtown.

Spaces is a sister brand of Regus, which provides full-service private offices directly above the future Spaces location in the same building that houses The Bull Ring restaurant. Both are companies of the Swiss-based International Workspace Group.

Spaces in downtown Santa Fe will feature 12,858 square feet with modular walls that can be configured in many ways to provide more than 100 work stations, said Chris Willis, regional director of partnership growth at IWG.

Recommended for you