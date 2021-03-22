Thrift 4 People is a new thrift clothing shop that will operate Saturday only, starting March 27, out of the offices of Innovate + Educate, 422 Old Santa Fe Trail.
Daughter Wallis Blivin owns the Thrift 4 People business and mother Jamai Blivin is founder and CEO of Innovate + Educate and landlord for the Saturday clothing business.
Wallis Blivin has collected more than 1,000 pieces of donated clothing since putting out the call in December. Store hours likely will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
“I got really interested in thrifting in eighth grade,” said Wallis Blivin, a junior at Santa Fe High School. “I started going to Savers every day.”
Daughter and mother plan to start a scholarship fund with 75 percent of the profits, specifically for students headed to community college or trade school.
“I think community colleges are an underappreciated aspect of higher education,” Wallis Blivin said. “Community colleges lead directly to job pathways.”
