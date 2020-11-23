The coronavirus pandemic brought on a rebranding for New York Deli, which since reopening in May has gone by the name New York on Catron.
The signs went up in July and word is still getting out about the new identity, manager Adam Lassetter said.
“The first closure was a good opportunity to rebrand,” said Lassetter, adding the change helps set the downtown eatery apart from the New York Deli near Zafarano Drive that is under different ownership. “Our tagline is the Deli Different.”
New York on Catron now is closed on Mondays after being open 363 days of the year for many years, and takeout hours have been reduced to 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The deli return to its normal hours of 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. once on-site dining is allowed again.
“The best way to explain that is we just had to trim some fat,” Lassetter said. “The Monday closure was done for everybody to have a day off. Monday is our lowest sales day.”
The rebrand will bring new menu items, but that will have to wait for another day.
“As much as we want to change our offering, we have to stay with our tried and true,” Lassetter said. ”The menu has been pared down. We have to look at economies of scale.”
