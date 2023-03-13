DotFoil turning focus to in-home computer repairs By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Mar 13, 2023 Mar 13, 2023 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Business Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Walk-in repair for computers will end March 15 at DotFoil Computer Services.During the pandemic closure, owner Jonathan Sandmel and IT project manager Mikal Moore reevaluated the computer sales and service business at 851 St. Michael's Drive that Sandmel launched in 2003.They will close the retail aspect of the business and focus more on small-business computers and house calls for home computer problems.“One of three home computers can be repaired,” Moore said. “We advise customers on replacing them. We are supporting more customers in the field.”Moore is taking on more day-to-day operations at DotFoil while Sandmel concentrates more on his other business, Steady Networks.Moore is adding another branch to DotFoil: Santa Fe Artist Network. The goal is to recycle old computers to artists, especially in the music industry.“A lot of these computers are out of date,” Moore said. “They are beautiful for people in the music business.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew Mexico State Police officer shoots at fleeing suspect; suspect still at largeWoman in critical condition, suspect in custody after chase ends in crashLa Fonda adds short-term rentals to its portfolioSanta Fe plans to sell Market Station space in the Railyard for $6 millionState seeks pretrial detention for 85-year-old murder suspectHouse passes omnibus tax bill that would give taxpayers rebate checksMayor amends obelisk proposal to incorporate a water feature on eve of consideration'He's a miracle': Bald eagle that defied deadly lead poisoning releasedRebates lowered as tax bills combined into omnibus packageCity Council delays decision on controversial plan to rebuild obelisk Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat A good walk spoiled by state land commissioner Building Santa Fe There are times when a fixer-upper isn't a downer Phill Casaus An ex-coach puts a little pizazz in Portales Ringside Seat PRC, utility companies show plenty of chutzpah