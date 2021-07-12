Dos Amigos Sport Mexican Restaurant will bring live music and sports broadcasts to the former Souper Salad location at 2428 Cerrillos Road.
Co-owner and singer Andres Reynoso expects to open in August. A banner went up the week leading into Fourth of July.
Reynoso previously owned a restaurant in San Jose, Calif., and moved to Santa Fe about three years ago. He is the singer in the group Los Nuevos Cadetes, and he plans to entertain at Dos Amigos.
“All the restaurants in Mexico are like that, listen to music,” Reynoso said.
Dos Amigos will also have 11 televisions to tune in to sports.
The menu includes tostadas, taco salad, carne asada, New York steak, T-bone steak and seafood including ceviche.
“Not too much enchiladas,” Reynoso said.
