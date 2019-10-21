Dollar General plans store in Eldorado

Dollar General intends to build a 9,100-square-foot store in Eldorado at the corner of U.S. 285 and Camino Valle, just south of Interstate 25.
The Dollar General would be the first phase in the 89-acre Cimarron Village Master Plan along the east side of U.S. 285, which calls for a mix of commercial, residential and open space for a three-quarter-mile stretch south to Avenida Vista Grande.
The project received administrative approval from Santa Fe County last week, said Joseph Karnes of Sommar Karnes & Associates, legal counsel for Pedigo Construction LLC, the Plano, Texas, general contractor that will build the store.
The Eldorado Community Improvement Association has taken no position on the Dollar General store, General Manager Julie Navarro said.
“I know some [residents] are OK with it,” Navarro said. “Some are opposed to it. Some really don’t care. Others say Eldorado does not need a Dollar General.”
Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General has about 100 stores across New Mexico, with the first store in the state opening in Roswell in February 2004, company spokeswoman Crystal Ghassemi said.
Dollar General has one Santa Fe store, at 5992 Airport Road.
Dollar General was established in 1939 as J.L. Turner and Son in Scottsville, Ky., and adopted the Dollar General name in 1955. The company opened its 16,000th store Sept. 28 in Panama City, Fla.
