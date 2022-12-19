A taxi for dogs. Really?
Really.
Santa Fe doesn’t even have taxis for people. But Jenna Piro saw firsthand that some people need someone to transport and care for their pets.
A year-and-a-half ago, she launched a dog taxi “and more” service. She calls it Dogxi.
Really.
Piro could see Dogxi was a viable business opportunity as she worked at Paws Plaza.
“There would be calls from people needing help at home [with their pets],” Piro said. “People were asking if day care could provide transportation.”
Piro acquired a Ford Transit Connect van and customized it for dog transport with a large crate in back and a small crate filling half of the back seat.
“I’m a single mother,” she said. “I have my kiddo spot.”
Dogxi is as much dog taxi as it is walking, feeding and caring for dogs.
“There are people with mobility issues or [who] work long hours and can’t get home to take care of pets,” Piro said. “We help walk and feed dogs at retirement homes.”
Shari Carroll moved to Santa Fe (and Portland, Ore.) from Milwaukee at the start of the pandemic and took her dog, Brody, to Zoomies, where she came upon a Dogxi business card that she tucked into her purse.
“A week later, I fell on a trail and broke my ankle,” Carroll said. “I needed to be off my feet. ‘Oh, my God, what am I going to do with my dog?’ I pulled out the business card.”
Piro took Brody to Zoomies every morning for two months for day care and brought the dog back to Carroll in the evening.
“My dog doesn’t like strangers at all,” Carroll said. “Jenna is amazing in developing a bond with a dog right away. Once they got into a routine, he got excited about going to Zoomies.”
Nat Owings, owner of The Owings Gallery in Santa Fe, typically travels out of state about eight times a year.
Owings has boarded Rose Petal at Paws Plaza for years when he travels and he has known Piro all that time.
“I hire her to go there every day to take my dog for a walk and socialize with it,” Owings said. “She picks up Rose Petal and takes him to Paws when I leave and brings him back home when I come back.”
Owings appreciates what Piro brings to the job as a person.
“Dogs know when they are with somebody who is a good person,” Owings said. “It’s the piece of mind and reliability and quality. She is a wonderful human being.”
Even though the business is transport-focused, only about 40 percent of her business is taxi service. She does basic training with dogs as well as the walking and feeding.
“That’s my favorite part,” Piro said about the “and more” aspect of Dogxi. “I’ve gotten a lot of pandemic puppies. I get a lot of people not knowing what to feed them. It’s important for dogs to be socialized. These dogs are still learning about the world around them. I take them on little adventures. It’s basically socializing them. It’s great to watch them be comfortable when they weren’t comfortable before.”
Dogxi charges by time. Up to 15 minutes of drive time costs $30 plus tax; between 15 and 30 minutes is $40 plus tax. Home visits to walk, feed and socialize with dogs cost $35 for 30 minutes and $50 for a full hour. Owings describes the pricing as “proper.”
Business is brisk enough that Piro has added two employees, one focusing mostly on retirement homes. Dogxi transports dogs and other animals to day care, grooming, vet appointments, boarding and “something else?” as Piro has stenciled on the van.
“We cat sit all the time,” Piro said. “I’m super familiar with birds and reptiles.”