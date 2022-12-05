An independently owned Do It Best member hardware store called 1610 Hardware will open in the closed Office Max anchor store at the Plaza Entrada shopping center.

A building permit for tenant improvements was issued Nov. 16 for the 23,500-square-foot space that Hart Design & Construction of Albuquerque is improving from the space Office Max vacated in the mid-2010s following the merger with Office Depot.

Office Max had occupied the anchor space since the shopping center at St. Francis Drive and Zia Road opened in 1998.

