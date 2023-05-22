The Dixon Cooperative Market won $40,000 as the second-place finisher in a nationwide “Small Business Big Wins” contest put on by Barclays US Consumer Bank.

Only two of the 10 finalists were not in the eastern half of the country.

“The guys they sent out for a video shoot said our [business] was definitely the most remote,” said Clark Case, the co-op's founder and general manager. He established it in 2005 in Dixon, a town of about 900 people 23 miles south of Taos. The co-op has about 440 members.

