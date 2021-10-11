A Discount Tire store opened Oct. 5 at 1372 Cerrillos Road, replacing the existing Discount Tire next door at 1366 Cerrillos Road that had been in place since 1984.
The new store on 1.14 acres has a 7,680-square-foot structure with three service bays, tire storage and a waiting area plus 49 parking spaces, according to building documents filed with the city of Santa Fe Land Use Department.
The new tire store will replace a 7,041-square-foot, four-bay structure built in 1972 on .917 acre, according to Santa Fe County Assessor records.
Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., has more than 1,100 stores in 36 states, including 21 in New Mexico. Santa Fe has two Discount Tires, with the other at 4316 Cerrillos Road.
A popular local business intends to move into the old Discount Tire location, a source told The New Mexican.
