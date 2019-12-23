Discount Tire will build a new store right next door to the 1366 Cerrillos Road property it has occupied since 1984.
The new store on 1.14 acres will have a 7,680-square-foot structure with three service bays, tire storage and a waiting area, plus 49 parking spaces, according to building documents filed with the city of Santa Fe Land Use Department.
A building permit was issued Nov. 13. TJC Construction of Spring, Texas, is the general contractor.
Discount Tire corporate officials did not respond to New Mexican phone calls or emails.
The new tire store will replace an existing 7,041-square-foot, four-bay structure built in 1972.
The project is valued at $1.849 million, according to the building permit. The new address will be 1372 Cerrillos Road.
