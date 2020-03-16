Jeff Branch wants to build 386 midrange to affordable homes on 94 acres bounded by Governor Miles Road, Richards Avenue and Beckner Road.
That desert lot appears to be one of the city’s largest remaining infill tracts — an undeveloped island surrounded by homes built in recent decades.
Residents in surrounding neighborhoods want Branch to first take a closer look at the flood potentials of the arroyo that snakes through the planned Vista del Sierra subdivision. Neighbors say the arroyo caused considerable flooding in the Nava Adé neighborhood immediately to the north.
Neighbors also want Branch to rethink the density of the housing he proposes building on lots measuring 50 by 110 feet, 40 by 105 feet and 45 by 105 feet.
“The density needs to be extremely reduced,” said Allison Marks, who lives a few homes south of the proposed Vista del Sierra in the Las Soleras neighborhood. “It feels like you’re going to be in the middle of Los Angeles.”
About 70 people showed up last week to the Early Neighborhood Notification meeting for the project, a city-required gathering for some developments to give neighborhoods a chance to offer input, and for developers to adjust their projects before submitting them for city approvals.
Branch officially is applying to the city only to subdivide the property into 386 single-family lots and amend the annexation agreement for the property. The city Planning Commission could consider the matter in June.
If approved, Branch would apply for building permits, with the desire to start building infrastructure and creating pads for the first phase of 120 homes by late summer.
Home construction could start in spring 2021. The first phase would be located along Beckner, midway between Richards Avenue and Monte del Sol Charter School.
He anticipates homes will be priced from about $200,000 to just below $400,000 with 20 percent meeting affordable housing requirements.
“It’s going to create a lot more affordable housing for people,” Branch said of the midlevel homes more than the specifically defined “affordable” housing. “That is the biggest segment of the population. It’s where the biggest demand is.”
Santa Fe County’s median home price hovers around $460,000, though median prices within the city limits are closer to $380,000, according to Santa Fe Association of Realtors statistics.
Homes have not been designed. Branch anticipates primarily two-story structures ranging from 1,275 to 3,000 square feet.
“It seems to me we will have extremely small lot sizes directly bordering the wall with us with no trails,” said Maria Pruett, who lives near what would be the southern boundary of Vista del Sierra. “There will be significant traffic impacts. There’s no benefit to us.”
Branch is founder and CEO of Santa Fe-based Columbus Capital, which created a variety of developments in the city, including San Isidro Plaza, the nearby San Isidro and San Ignacio apartment communities as well as the Target and Whole Foods buildings. Branch also was master developer of the 220-home Cielo Azul subdivision between Agua Fría Street and Airport Road, a community appealing to middle-class residents.
Branch has a purchase agreement for the property at Governor Miles Road and Richards Avenue with the sale expected to close in fall. He has not yet brought on a homebuilder.
Branch attended the Early Neighborhood Notification meeting and addressed concerns directly.
“I’ve been doing this for quite a long time,” Branch said the day after the meeting. “I’ve been on the other side of the fence [as a neighbor questioning a developer]. They have legitimate concerns.”
Branch said he will address worries about the arroyo by creating a channel with rock riprap through an S-curve in the arroyo that makes 90-degree turns to the left and right. He said flooding is caused by the curve.
“Nobody has done any improvements to mitigate flooding,” Branch said. “We will be doing that. We will be securing that curve to confine the water to the channel.”
Richard Lange, chairman of the Nava Adé Neighborhood Association’s task force on the Vista del Sierra subdivision, wants an updated flood plain mapping from the current 2007 map.
The preliminary plat layout for Vista del Sierra shows just homes and streets with the only open space under power lines, the wash itself and a parcel at the northwest corner where Branch is considering building an assisted-living facility. The wash separates that parcel from the rest of Vista del Sierra.
“Pulte [the housing developer at neighboring Las Soleras] and this new development will use our trail system and parks because it’s the only thing available to them,” Lange said of Nava Adé’s existing trails and parks.
Branch told Lange he was willing to meet with the Nava Adé task force.
The deadline for Branch to submit his plan for the city’s subdivision development review team to evaluate is April 20. That will be followed by the writing of a staff report and recommendation for the June 4 Santa Fe Planning Commission meeting, said Donna Wynant of the city Land Use Department.
