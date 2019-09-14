A three-story, 100-room Staybridge Suites extended-stay hotel is proposed for the vacant lot just west of the Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14 movie theater.
The proposed development plan for the hotel project at 4075 and 4085 Cerrillos Road will be the subject of an Early Neighborhood Notification meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Southside Library, 6599 Jaguar Drive.
Notification meetings precede filing any applications with the city Land Use Department. Development plans require such meeting with notices sent to all physical and mailing addresses and neighborhood associations within 300 feet of the project.
The hotel’s developer is Albert J. Salame Co., a Danbury, Conn., developer that with its Plaza Camino Real NM LLC subsidiary owns 10.26 acres on the two Cerrillos lots plus another 1.136 acres directly to the north.
Salame has owned the property since 2005.
“We have had several opportunities but were waiting for the right fit,” Salame said in a brief interview with The New Mexican. “We had over 100 inquiries over the years.”
Staybridge Suites is an extended-stay brand of InterContinental Hotels Group, with brands including Kimpton Hotels, Holiday Inn, Candlewood Suites, avid hotels, EVEN hotels and others. All the Staybridge rooms are suites with fully equipped kitchens.
Staybridge was established in 1998 and has 292 hotels with another 185 under development, as of June 30, according to the IHG annual report. Staybridge Suites has three locations in New Mexico, two in Albuquerque and one in Las Cruces.
“The only extended-stay brand we have now is Residence Inn and it is mostly for the hospital,” said Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, the city’s visitors and convention bureau. “Beyond Los Alamos and medical, I don’t think we have many extended stay visitors.”
Staybridge Suites would be close to the year-old Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.
Staybridge would join a cluster of hotels on Cerrillos between Richards Avenue and Wagon Road.
Staybridge, however, would be only the third new hotel built from the ground up in Santa Fe in 20 years along with Hampton Inn Santa Fe now under construction at 3430 Cerrillos Road and Hyatt Place (2010). The Fairfield Inn & Suites (2018) remodeled a Legacy Inn & Suites and the Drury Plaza Hotel (2014) remodeled the original St. Vincent Hospital.
“Any time we can add another hotel brand, that spreads the word for Santa Fe,” Randall said. “Every brand has a loyalty group. People use loyalty points here rather than earn loyalty points.”