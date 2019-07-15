Developer adding apartments to Los Alamos office building

An office building in Los Alamos is being converted into a mixed-use property with office and commercial spaces at street level and residential units on the second and third floors.
Los Alamos Professional Investment Partnership started with an existing two-story, 14,509-square-foot building at Oppenheimer and Trinity drives. A third floor is being added, said Michael Arellano, Los Alamos County building safety manager
The second floor offices are being converted into eight residential units, and the new third floor also will also have eight residential units, according to a Los Alamos County Planning & Zoning Commission staff report.
Other apartments are nearby.
“It’s great,” Arellano said. “They are forward-thinking. We are definitely in need of residential.”
The ground floor will be remodeled and remain office space, and an 8-by-10 foot utility room is getting added to the east end of the building for a fire suppression mechanical system, according to staff report.
Los Alamos Professional Investment Partnership did not respond to a call from The New Mexican. Los Brazos Construction in Santa Fe is the general contractor.