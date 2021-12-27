Nearly two years of vagabonding for Descartes Labs ended Dec. 7 as the tech company opened a new office above Second Street Brewery at the Railyard.
Descartes had cleared out of the 18,000-square-foot Firestone Building at Guadalupe and Alameda streets early in the pandemic and sent everybody to work at home, with no clear sense of when or where employees might reconvene.
Descartes now has 3,200 square feet for 26 employees.
“We consider Santa Fe our headquarters,” said Alex Diamond, head of marketing at Descartes.
The pandemic, however, brought about a shift at Descartes Labs, which has 105 employees, about the same as in early 2020, at which time 70 worked in Santa Fe. Now the Santa Fe employee count is 30, with the remainder working remotely in places such as Denver, New York City, San Francisco, Minneapolis and Austin, Texas, Diamond said.
Descartes Labs, which was founded in 2015 in Los Alamos, creates technology for satellite imagery analysis.
“We had changed during the pandemic,” Diamond said. “We have fewer people in Santa Fe. Even today things are changing.”
