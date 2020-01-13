The 11th Del Taco in New Mexico opened Dec. 31 in Española, according to a news release.
All the Del Tacos in the state are owned by Dennis Ekstrom.
There are three Del Taco restaurants in Albuquerque and one each in Alamogordo, Clovis, Española, Farmington, Gallup, Los Lunas, Silver City and Rio Rancho.
Del Taco, established in 1964, has about 580 restaurants.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.