Santa Fe-based Del Norte Credit Union will build a second Española branch at 1720 N. Riverside Drive, which is set to open by the end of the year.
The 5,000-square-foot branch will be larger than the other Del Norte branch at 1216 Paseo de Oñate with an open floor plan similar to Del Norte's Midtown Financial Center in Santa Fe, Del Norte spokesman Diego Muñoz said.
The new branch will have 15 to 20 employees and could possibly add a mortgage loan officer and business services/lending officer.
Del Norte has six branches in Santa Fe, Española, Los Alamos and White Rock. It serves more than 52,000 members throughout New Mexico and the United States.
