Del Norte Credit Union launched the Del Norte Living Our Vision Foundation on Jan. 4 to formalize its charitable campaigns that previously were mostly handled by the marketing department.
The biggest change is donations to the foundation, which is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, are tax-exempt, while prior donations to the credit union to fund scholarships, sponsorships and community engagement were not tax-exempt, credit union spokesman Diego Muñoz said.
With the foundation, grant-making to local nonprofits will be added to the mix, Muñoz said.
The foundation is starting with a $164,000 budget funded by the credit union. Foundation Director Connie Tooker Nuñez will build on that with community fundraising, Muñoz said.
Del Norte Credit Union last year donated $90,000.
“Through the Del Norte LOV Foundation, we will expand DNCU’s outreach to our local schools, nonprofits and other institutions that have financial education in their mission-driven work,” Del Norte Credit Union CEO Chuck Valenti said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.