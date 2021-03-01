After focusing on the Los Alamos-Santa Fe corridor for 67 years, Santa Fe-based Del Norte Credit Union is expanding into the big city.
Del Norte expects to open a Rio Rancho branch in mid-May at 3634 Rio Rancho Blvd. in a building Century Bank is vacating.
The Rio Rancho branch will be the seventh branch for Del Norte, which has three branches in Santa Fe and one each in White Rock, Española and Los Alamos, where Del Norte was founded in 1954.
About one-third of the people working in Santa Fe live in Rio Rancho or Albuquerque, and about 10 percent of Del Norte’s 57,000 members live in the Albuquerque metro area, mostly in Rio Rancho, Del Norte spokesman Diego Muñoz said.
“A lot of our members live in Rio Rancho but work in Santa Fe,” said Muñoz, adding that members have been asking for a branch in Rio Rancho.
The new branch will serve as a hub that could lead to more Rio Rancho branches, Muñoz said.
Del Norte has also purchased property near the Walmart in Española to build a second branch in that city, with a projected opening date near the end of the year, Muñoz said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.