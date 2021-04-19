Del Norte Credit Union broke ground April 7 on its second Española branch, set to open on the city’s northeast side in the fall.
This 5,100-square-foot facility originally was planned to be built a year ago, but was delayed by permitting and the coronavirus pandemic, Del Norte spokesman Diego Muñoz said.
The new branch will have 15 to 20 employees and may add a mortgage loan officer and business services/lending officer.
This branch will help the credit union better serve members in outlying rural communities, Muñoz said.
Del Norte has six branches in Santa Fe, Española, Los Alamos and White Rock, with a seventh location expected to open in May. The new Española branch at 1720 N. Riverside Drive will be the eighth. The credit union serves more than 57,000 members throughout New Mexico and the United States.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.