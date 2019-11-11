Albuquerque-based Defined Fitness plans to open a 40,000-square-foot gym in March in the former Bed Bath & Beyond and Natural Grocers spaces at Cerrillos Marketplace, 3320 Cerrillos Road.
Defined Fitness installed a trailer in the parking lot Oct. 14 to sell memberships and put up the first sign Oct. 28 near the sidewalk.
The center will have an indoor Junior Olympic-size pool and saunas in the men’s and women’s locker rooms, marketing director Maria Lamar said.
“When you walk into a Defined Fitness, you are not going to be kicked to the middle of the workout floor,” she said. “You will be supported by personal trainers.”
The Santa Fe location is one of four new gyms Defined Fitness is simultaneously building by next summer in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe — the 31-year-old company’s first expansions since 2008.
Defined Fitness currently has three locations in Albuquerque, one in Rio Rancho and one in Farmington. But the existing Rio Rancho location will close when two new facilities open, Lamar said.
Monthly memberships in Santa Fe through November will be sold for $30.99. The regular price is $39.99, Lamar said.
