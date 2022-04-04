Thanh Truong took over ownership Feb. 1 of Santa Fe’s only Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, located in the Santa Fe Place mall. He acquired the eatery from Bernie Toobin, who had owned it since 2005 as a retirement project.
Truong, 37, was a nail technician at a salon in Albuquerque owned by his parents and operated by his wife. His family emigrated from Vietnam in 1997, first to San Jose, Calif., and the next year to much-cheaper Albuquerque, where his parents had a friend.
“Dad used to take me to Dairy Queen,” he said. “I always got a banana split.”
Truong found out the Dairy Queen in Santa Fe was for sale and decided to make an offer. Santa Fe business broker Sam Goldenberg & Associates handled the transaction.
“Hopefully, in the future, I can do a free-standing Dairy Queen in Santa Fe,” Truong said.
