As much as Custom Craft Auto Collision will change in the next month, the same Gallegos family tradition that shepherded Northern New Mexico’s largest auto body shop for 30-plus years will remain.
The Custom Craft Auto Collision name that has been on the Santa Fe landscape since 1989 will change in mid-April as the Gallegos brothers Robert and Andrew and their families complete the sale of their massive auto body shop to the fast-growing Crash Champions Collision Repair.
As recently as three years ago, Crash Champions was focused largely on its Illinois home state and neighboring states. Since 2020 — concurrent with the coronavirus pandemic — Crash Champions has expanded to 19 states with 180 locations, nearly all acquisitions.
Custom Craft may change to Crash Champions, but the Gallegos family isn’t going anywhere.
“It’s still a family operation,” Andrew Gallegos said.
“Nothing is changing,” Robert Gallegos said. “None of the faces are changing.”
Robert and Andrew are the owners. Robert Gallegos established Custom Craft as a 19-year-old in 1989, primarily to give himself quality paint jobs for his race car. Younger brother Andrew Gallegos worked for Robert from the start and became co-owner in 1996.
Their mother, Lilly Salazar, has worked for them as an accountant for 16 years. Robert’s wife, Mary, has handled human resources, payroll and whatever else is needed since the start, and their daughters Alyssa and Calista are estimators. All are staying on board, though Alyssa and Calista both see opportunities for advancement with Crash Champions.
Ownership headaches go away for Robert and Andrew with Crash Champions on board, giving them the opportunity to get back into auto racing and devote more attention to their Custom Craft Performance & Styling, their “high-end hot-rod” body shop next door that they continue to own.
“We have eight people in the front office,” Robert Gallegos said. “It used to be two.”
Custom Craft over the decades operated in five locations across town until the brothers achieved their longtime dream four years ago with their $5 million, 17,000-square-foot, 44-bay collision center on N.M. 14 between Rancho Viejo Boulevard and Santa Fe Brewing Company.
It took about a decade for the dream to become structural.
“We sold the family farm,” Andrew said.
Word got around, and Custom Craft became attractive in the auto collision world.
“We have been approached multiple times since we built this,” Andrew said about other body shop chains that wanted to acquire Custom Craft.
Crash Champions approached the brothers in October. They saw potential with Crash Champions.
“They go after the A or A-plus shops,” Robert said.
“When we were planning to build this, we traveled around the country and looked at shops,” Andrew said. “The shops we looked at, [Crash Champions] acquired half of those.”
Custom Craft is a certified collision repair shop for Honda, Volvo, Subaru, Mercedes Benz, Jaguar and Land Rover. They are investing $22,000 for special tools to become Tesla-certified, which should happen in the next month.
“The investment in this company will never stop,” Robert said.
The Gallegos bore the full financial load of keeping the shop state-of-the-art.
“That’s where their resources come in,” Andrew said.
The volume of work has increased 25 percent since the Gallegos brothers opened their sixth shop. They have 30 employees (including family).
“Right now, we are booked into May,” Andrew said. “We have 300 repairs scheduled out and waiting.”
Crash Champions also brings new HR benefits to the family company such as 401(K) retirement, sick leave, life insurance, vision and dental. Daughters Alyssa, 28, and Calista, 22, see potential with the bigger company.
“I think of the opportunity for growth,” Alyssa said. “They have so many locations and opportunities to move up in the company.”
Calista has noticed a lot of women in leadership positions at Crash Champions.
“They really empower females to do better,” Calista said. “There is so much growth and knowledge I can gain.”
