Katherine Crociata, executive officer of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association, has announced her resignation after eight months on the job.
Crociata “felt that she needed to move in a different direction as a young professional,” said Brandon Snoy, president of the association’s board of directors. He added the board is actively searching for her replacement.
Snoy led several search committees to find Crociata, who took the helm of the organization earlier this year, succeeding Kim Shanahan, who’d held the job for more than nine years.
Crociata could not be reached for comment.
“It was an exhaustive effort to find a diamond in the rough, with as many nonprofits as Santa Fe has,” Snoy said. “This time we’re going about it strategically, reinterviewing several people who had applied previously, and we have a few new candidates. It’s going to be a strategic hire as opposed to a nationwide search.”
A year ago, the board of directors advertised for the position nationally.
“We must have read 200 different resumes and realized that the uniqueness of Santa Fe was not necessarily going to be captured by someone coming to us from Oklahoma or California,” Snoy said. “The unique architecture of Santa Fe required someone from within the community to best represent the home builders.”
Crociata had recently relocated from Albuquerque, where she worked as the legislative affairs director for Century Link. She also spent six years in government affairs for the Home Builders Association of Central New Mexico and had served as director of the New Mexico Construction Industries Division.
The Home Builders Association has nearly 400 builder members active in the Santa Fe area, as well as Los Alamos, Las Vegas, N.M., Taos and to the Colorado border. The association sponsors the annual Santa Fe Home Show and the Haciendas — A Parade of Homes tour, as well as an annual golf tournament.
