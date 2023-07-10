Crepas-oh! to expand to the Railyard By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Jul 10, 2023 Jul 10, 2023 Updated 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Business Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Crepas-oh! will open a small, second location at Market Station in the Railyard.Owner Cynthia Cordova expects to open in mid-August at 500 Market St., Suite 111.The original Crepas-oh! that she opened in March 2019 at 1382 Vegas Verdes Drive is the bigger location and will remain open.The Railyard location will be limited to “a few of the favorite crepes” and will also have specialty coffee drinks, smoothies and grab-and-go items, Cordova said.Cordova and her son, Fernando Cuevas, were driving by in June and saw a “for lease” sign at Market Station. Cordova instantly thought about opening a second store.“He called them on Thursday, we had an appointment on Friday,” Cordova said last week. “We got it approved in three days.”The Market Station building is home to Opuntia, Restoration Pizza, REI, Specifica, La Lecheria, Built Design and FS2 Supply Co. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesPoor water lines in Southern New Mexico mountain town often leave it high and dryFormer city of Santa Fe IT director accused of sexual misconductFolk Art Market's debut in Railyard Park: praise and worriesProposed slogan on caboose concerns some of its fansAttorney: Rio Arriba County jury awards $485M in lawsuit alleging child sex abusePancake attendance booms at Plaza as Santa Fe celebrates Fourth of JulyInternational Folk Art Market going bigger as it kicks off in RailyardHigh water wreaks havoc at Abiquiú, Cochiti recreation areasSanta Fe home prices flatten for the masses, rise at high endTwo-time Grammy winner Angel Blue steps down from role in Santa Fe Opera amid family emergency Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat At City Hall, missing the mark is a milestone Phill Casaus Spanish Market's new head says he'll have patience, persistence Building Santa Fe Kitec piping in your house? Be ready for trouble Ringside Seat State Supreme Court rings up a win for fair play