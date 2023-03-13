More and more and more, that’s the score for Coyote Cafe executive chef Dakota Weiss and her partner, Rich Becker.

They launched Catch Santa Fe Poke on Dec. 9 on Marcy Street and The Notorious P.O.K.E. at Albuquerque’s Sawmill Market food hall Sept. 17.

Now they are adding Dakota’s Pop Parlor gourmet popcorn within the tiny Catch space by the end of March, and they plan to open Frenchie’s Dips and Tots next to The Notorious P.O.K.E. sometime in May.