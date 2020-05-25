Things are a changin’ at the Cowgirl BBQ.
The novel coronavirus done messed with the setup over there.
When the Cowgirl and other restaurants reopen, potentially in early June, diners will notice the changes taking shape.
Bar service is gone, for now. Late-night live music and dancing? Gone for now. Same for the The Kiddy Corner. The play area and turf now will be an area for outdoor dining.
The innovation season is in full force in the restaurant world and Cowgirl is embracing the challenge. Cowgirl co-owner, president and chef Patrick Lambert said.
“We had five emergency board meetings since March 16,” Lambert said. “I had an important first question at the first meeting: 'Do you think this is worth saving?'”
The answer among the four co-owners and investors: Yes.
"That was a really valuable first question," he said. "We’re projecting not seeing a profit for three years.”
That is new terrain for Cowgirl which, Lambert said, has been profitable for 25 straight years in its 27 years in business.
Catering, he said, is being shelved until catering orders resume. That’s a 20 percent bite out of the budget. The catering trucks have been idle for months.
Late-night entertainment is gone as “no live music” is the rule in the state’s current public health order. Cowgirl will be closing at 10:30 p.m. rather than 11:30 p.m. and weekends at 12:30 a.m.
“Cowgirl was a fun-loving, greet meeting spot with fun food. It was fun — in a lively way, with live music, families, pool hall, catering. It was the living room of Santa Fe,” Lambert said. “[Now] it’s going to be the COVID-19 living room of Santa Fe redone so deeply it’s a paradigm shift.”
Lambert's new paradigm has a wrinkle, though. He plans to add breakfast.
In a pre-coronavirus world, restaurants in general and barbecue joints in particular that revolved around lunch, dinner and late night don’t touch breakfast hours. But the conventional rulebooks are all gone.
How the heck did breakfast enter Lambert's thinking for Cowgirl?
“For me, it’s my favorite meal, but I like to do it at home. So I’m going to bring my breakfast from home to here,” Lambert answered. “I’m going to be the breakfast cook. Breakfast is a way to generate sales for what we don’t have. Even if breakfast works or doesn’t work, it’s just one of many, many steps of how we’re going to save this place.”
If the changes work, they stay. Lambert does want to bring back the traditional Cowgirl touches, if and when the coronavirus influences fade away (i.e., social-distancing and the like).
“We are all under high alert to be creative, flexible and elastic,” Lambert said. “It’s going to be a startup. What you do in a startup, you stretch it out until a weak spot shows.”
Cowgirl has focused entirely on to-go meals since March 16 but in an improvised fashion. Now, Lambert is formalizing the to-go process.
“We are redoing our software to accommodate the new world of to-go business,” Lambert said. “Right now, it’s just piecing it together. We’re investing in it as a new part of our business.”
The front half of the pool room for the indefinite future will become a waiting room before diners are seated. The back half is storage area.
“This will be a social-distancing waiting room,” he said. “We realized that the type of restaurant we’re running now has to exist in a completely different format in a COVID-19 world. We can’t have music. We can’t have dancing. We can’t serve people standing around.”
The state’s COVID Safe Practices are evident as Cowgirl awaits the potential early June reopening for dine-in business. Plexiglass panels set booths apart. There are disposable menus, as well as QR code-menus viewable on smartphones.
A new position will be added to the dining room — a porter, who has disinfecting duties and also takes out the trash and cleans bathrooms, Lambert said.
As dine-in restrictions were imposed, Cowgirl laid off 40 people and the remaining 18 employees took 30 percent pay cuts, he said.
“We have been able to reinstate most of that, as of today,” Lambert said Wednesday about staff salaries.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.