With COVID-19 cases continuing to increase in New Mexico, we are being asked to pause the reopening.
There’s firm data backing that — the situation is far worse now than ever before. On March 23, there were 12 cases reported in Santa Fe County, and today there are more than 200, going up at an ever-increasing rate.
Thankfully, the decisions are data-driven, with Los Alamos National Laboratory epidemiologists providing modeling and the governor providing guidance on what to do: wear masks, practice distancing, stay home if you can and make sanitizing part of the daily routine.
What does that mean for our businesses?
None of the businesses are public-facing — our shop windows are already online entirely, and the websites are going through multiple iterations. We market over email and advertise using Google AdWords, so no real change there. Meetings and conferences are all virtual already and will continue to be. In fact, we are developing and using our own remote collaboration tools.
Thinking about our business model and processes more, we dusted off an old business idea that has been on the back burner.
While we are implementing new processes for production, we are heavy on sales and marketing for the time being.
However, morale is low.
While we are in business, sheltering in place and keeping distant in the workplace, we are all connecting more with friends and family afar, and less with those immediately in our vicinity.
We have lost three employees to this “remote connection effect” — or rather, two have decided to take jobs closer to their families, and one is staying with the company but moving.
I guess everyone is thinking the same thing: “If this is the new normal, how do we get to see those we love?” Understandable, although it is a test for our fledgling businesses.
We are therefore looking to hire more local talent to be part of our team — strengthening the companies with those who are already here and feeling more settled in Santa Fe, while at the same time making sure our remote workers are feeling cherished and valued.
At home, my eldest son is animating armies of robots in Blender with support from Make Time, and the youngest is playing video games with friends on his new computer. Seems to be working OK.
Mrs. Woodruff is doing yoga over Zoom, which seems to be the thing, and while she’s locked away, I’ll keep the office door open.
The garden is growing — there are tomatoes, and the list of home projects is growing exponentially. Perhaps at the same rate as COVID-19 cases currently.
The weeks are really flying by now. Normally, we would be thinking about travel and a summer vacation to see family, but we are home for the foreseeable future. Last night as we played Minecraft as a family, all four of us on the sofa, under blankets with the dog, we asked ourselves if we should be planning a trip somewhere, and I think we all felt OK to be home.
All this too will pass.
