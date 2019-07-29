Tracie and Dave Jansen are building the future for Consignment Warehouse, which for eight years has bustled in a Fox Road space behind The Home Depot.
They are dipping their toes back into the construction trade to build a 5,000-square-foot structure for Consignment Warehouse on undeveloped land at 1728 Camino Carlos Rey, just north of Cerrillos Road. Tracie Jansen hopes to open at the new location by the end of September.
As Jansen Associates, the couple built 48 homes in Santa Fe until the 2008 economic collapse.
“We needed new jobs,” she said. “I wanted to do a consignment store. It’s an inexpensive business to get started.”
She first opened Consignment Warehouse in a vacant building they owned, but three years later moved to the 3,000-square-foot Fox Road location.
For the past two years, art has been the top seller. Consignment Warehouse specializes in art, furniture and rugs.
The Jansens will incorporate sustainable design elements, such as a 5,000-gallon cistern to capture rainwater, plus solar panels and two electric car charging stations.
Dave Jansen is now a nuclear waste cleanup consultant, but he put the general contractor’s hat back on to build Consignment Warehouse. Martinez Architecture Studio in Santa Fe is the architect.