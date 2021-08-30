Twenty-five years of cash and check only has ended at Counter Culture, the popular Baca Street eatery and hangout.
Jason Aufrichtig, who has owned the business since the beginning, decided to accept credit cards when he reopened Counter Culture on April 1. It was not an April Fools’ joke.
“It wasn’t the same after the pandemic,” Aufrichtig said. “For everything curbside and contactless, it was the right thing to do. Hopefully, we will be taking cryptocurrency next.”
Part of Aufrichtig’s cash- and check-only policy was philosophical, but he also was reluctant to pay “the 4.5 to 5 percent going to credit card companies. That’s a lot of the bottom line at restaurants.”
“I would still rather take a personal check than a credit card,” he said. “Everybody is very happy we are taking credit cards.”
The packaged plastic silverware customers had to use earlier in the pandemic is gone.
“We are back to helping yourself to the silver and napkins [from the metro shelf, where condiments are also kept],” Aufrichtig said.
