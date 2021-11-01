Chris Van Dyne has brought his pop-up pizza shop concept from Santa Cruz, Calif., to Santa Fe with the goal of eventually establishing a fixed location for Cosmic Pie Pizza.
Van Dyne did two nights of Neapolitan-style pizza at Reunity Resources at the end of September, and one night of New York- and Detroit-style pizza at The Betterday coffee house during Halloween weekend.
Cosmic Pie Pizza will remain a pop-up at The Betterday from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.
“If it works out, we will do Friday and Saturday,” Van Dyne said. “If we outgrow that, we will do Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”
Van Dyne said he does naturally leavened sourdough crust.
Cosmic Pie Pizza became a pandemic pursuit for Van Dyne after we was furloughed by the Oakland A’s baseball team, where he worked for 17 years. He had his first pop-up shop at Humble Sea Brewery in Santa Cruz, Calif., from September 2020 to June.
“We wanted to move someplace a little less expensive,” said Van Dyne, who is among many Californians who flocked to Santa Fe early in the coronavirus pandemic. “I heard somewhere that Santa Fe is called the easternmost city in California.”
