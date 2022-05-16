Buddy Roybal owned Coronado Paint & Decorating for exactly half his life.
He launched the company in 1984.
Just a few months later, Roybal, 76, met his wife-to-be, Irene, the only one who calls him his given name, Cervantes.
Roybal on May 1 sold Coronado Pain & Decorating to Teamshares — and his employees.
Teamshares is a 3-year-old company that buys businesses from owners who want to retire.
“I think he starting thinking seriously about retiring at 70 but couldn’t find the right match for Coronado,” Irene Roybal said. “One of the things Buddy considered when thinking about retiring is the employees and the life of Coronado. He could not sell the store without the employees being protected.”
Coronado Paint & Decorating is the 50th business Teamshares has acquired. Its business model is to acquire a company and immediately give the company’s employees a 10 percent ownership share. Coronado employees will own 80 percent of the company in 10 years, Teamshares CEO Michael Brown said.
“We started immediately granting stock to employees,” Brown said. “Teamshares is not looking to make a quick buck and leave. We are looking to make a dent in income equality. Employees earn stock through ongoing service to the company, and together we’re aligned for financial success.”
Roybal and Teamshares discussed the sale for more than a year.
“The biggest thing is they leave the company alone, they leave the employees alone, they leave the benefits alone,” Buddy Roybal said.
“Teamshares looks for long-standing, well-run businesses with employees who have a lot of respect for the company, as evidenced by its great facilities and a mission-aligned, community-oriented former owner,” Brown said.
Roybal will stay on as president of Coronado until Teamshares finds an ideal fit for the position, and then maybe Roybal will stay on as an employee for a while longer.
The transition to Teamshares and employee ownership rests well with Steven Snell, commonly referred to as Esteban, who has worked for Coronado for 14 years.
“It’s a dream come true,” Snell said. “I always thought I was part of the company. Now I am financially part of the company. Now there is a benefit to working together.”
Working at Coronado has been a dream all along for Snell, a senior sales consultant and design specialist.
“I wasn’t just a number here,” Snell said. “I’ve loved the teamwork and family environment. I have great health care. I have a 401(k) that has been very successful. There really is no turnover here. If you start here, you end here.”
Irene Roybal said Coronado Paint & Decorating has 22 employees and 50 independent contractor installers.
“Sixty to 70 percent of the employees have been here over 20 years,” she said. “Some employees retired after 25 years or 30 years.”
Buddy Roybal offers employees medical insurance, 401(k) retirement plans, vacations and annual bonuses. Teamshares will offer a bonus in the form of dividends.
He said the core of Coronado is “community involvement.” Privately and through the company, Buddy Roybal said he and Irene donate more than $150,000 a year. Right off the top, he mentioned The Food Depot, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, the Lensic Performing Arts Center, the Santa Fe Opera, the Santa Fe Symphony, schools, and youth baseball, football and basketball teams.
He sits on the boards of Century Bank, the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation and the Santa Fe Vintage Club and has been a member of a dozen other boards in the past.
He was among The Santa Fe New Mexican‘s 10 Who Made a Difference in 1999. In 2006, Coronado was awarded Small Business of the Year in the Southwest Region by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and in 2005, he received the city of Santa Fe Small Business of the Year Award.
“The more we give, the more we get back,” Roybal said.
Annual revenue at Coronado reached
$12 million until the 2008 financial collapse. Roybal has built revenue back up to $9 million.
Roybal started Coronado as a paint store “and a little carpet.”
“When people needed something [else], I found how to get it,” he said. “Customers said, ‘You’ve got carpet, but I need tile.’ ”
“In the early ’90s, we set a goal to become a one-stop shop for home decoration,” Irene Roybal said.
Paint has shrunk to 10 percent of revenue, with carpet at 25 percent.
“We can do a carpet job for $10,000,” Buddy Roybal said. “It takes a lot of paint to get to $10,000.”
Window coverings bring in 10 percent, but the dominant product is tile, which amounts to about 55 percent of business at Coronado.
“This is a tile town, and it’s becoming more and more,” he said. “Now people even put tile in their bedrooms.”
Buddy Roybal grew up in Santa Fe and graduated from Santa Fe High School when it was located downtown. As a 13-year-old, his given name, Cervantes, started to fade away as he was called Buddy as a busboy.
After high school, he was drafted and joined the Navy, where he served six years with two years of active duty. He was a Santa Fe police officer for three years, but “the pay was pretty poor,” he said.
He didn’t know his life path would be set when he got a job at Sherwin-Williams, where he worked for 12 years, eventually as a store manager.
“That helped me pursue more being in charge, having authority and thinking of owning your own business,” Roybal said.
A few months after opening Coronado Paint, he met Irene while doing the rounds in his involvement with Fiesta de Santa Fe events. She was working at the State Land Office at the time. Within a year, they were married.
Irene continued working for the state until 1997 and since then has been a presence at Coronado Paint & Decorating.
“I’m not a paid employee, but I’m here all the time,” she said.
“We call her the White Tornado because she has so much energy,” Buddy Roybal said.
She decides how to lay out merchandise throughout the store, in what her husband describes as an “uncluttered” manner.
“When you walk in, you want to feel pleasant,” she said. “We try to make it look inviting.”