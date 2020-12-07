Since July, Santa Fe has been among the national leaders in construction job growth, thanks to numerous apartment projects.
Santa Fe ranked No. 14 among the nation’s 358 metropolitan areas in October in percentage of construction job growth over the prior October. Santa Fe saw a 10 percent gain in construction jobs, with 300 jobs added year over year to reach 3,300 construction workers, according to the Associated General Contractors of America.
Santa Fe was one of just 110 of the nation’s metro areas that added construction jobs in the past year, according to an AGC analysis of U.S. Department of Labor data.
Albuquerque slipped by 1 percent, ranking No. 153 after losing 200 jobs. Las Cruces shed 300 construction jobs, an 8 percent fall, to rank No. 259.
New Mexico ranked No. 45 among states with an 8.9 percent job loss over the past eight months, according to AGC. Before the coronavirus pandemic and pricing tensions with foreign producers brought the oil and natural gas industry to a screeching halt, New Mexico frequently ranked among the top five states, primarily stoked by booming construction in the southeast corner of the state.
