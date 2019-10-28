New Mexico keeps building its stature as a construction powerhouse, ranking No. 3 in the country in September with a year-over-year construction job growth rate of 8.7 percent, according to the Associated General Contractors of America.
New Mexico ranks behind only Nevada and Idaho, where construction jobs are based on booming populations.
New Mexico’s overall job growth ranks No. 6 in the nation with a 2.4 percent increase and 20,100 new jobs, said Bill McCamley, secretary of the New Mexico Workforce Solutions Department.
New Mexico is only the 40th-fastest growing state in population. Big cities play no roles in New Mexico ranking No. 3 in construction job growth. Most of the expansion is around Carlsbad and Hobbs.
New Mexico ranked No. 4 in August, No. 6 in July and No. 8 in June in construction job growth by percentage, according to AGC’s analysis of U.S. Department of Labor statistics.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.