Grading started last week on the former site of the Northern New Mexico Horsemen’s Association off Rodeo Road to set the stage for a 12-court tennis and after-school tutoring complex.

By the first half of 2024, the joint First Serve New Mexico and Forked Lightning Racquet Club should be ready for students and private tennis club members.

The new 8.3-acre campus nestled among the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, Santa Fe County Fairgrounds and Rodeo de Santa Fe fulfills the long-held dream of First Serve founder and President Eleanor Brenner to consolidate her classroom-and-tennis tutoring concept in one location.

Popular in the Community