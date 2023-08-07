080123 jw first serve biz 1.jpg

Mikayla Montano, 18, one of the student-athletes in the First Serve program, volleys the ball with fellow students at the First Serve/Forked Lightning tennis complex construction site before a groundbreaking ceremony last week.

 Photos by Jim Weber/The New Mexican

A new era started in April at First Serve New Mexico, the after-school tutoring and tennis program that for 20 years has inspired some 1,500 Santa Fe youths.

Its founder, president and executive director all those years, Eleanor Brenner, died at age 89, just as her 20-year dream to have a permanent home for First Serve started to take shape.

Grading started in January and foundation work in June on the 9-acre First Serve and Forked Lightning Racquet Club campus between the Genoveva Chavez Community Center and Rodeo de Santa Fe and behind the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds.

080123 jw first serve biz 2.jpg

Swapping shovels for racquets, kids from the First Serve program mimic a groundbreaking before local officials move in with their golden shovels during a ceremony last week for the $13 million First Serve/Forked Lightning tennis complex near the Genoveva Chavez Community Center and the rodeo grounds.

Recommended for you