Electronics, furniture and appliance retailer Conn’s HomePlus is expected to open in early July in the former Mervyn’s/Sports Authority anchor space at Santa Fe Place, mall management confirmed.
“The best guesstimate is the beginning of July,” Santa Fe Place marketing manager Antonio Guerrero said. “We’re just surprised things are bouncing back so quickly.”
Mall owner Spinoso Real Estate Group signed a lease with Conn’s near the end of the year for the 39,850-square-foot space. The mall at the same time notified Traveler’s Market and Harrell House Bug Museum they would have to leave that space by Jan. 5 after both just relocated from the DeVargas Center mall in May.
Spinosa and Conn’s were eyeing each other last year.
“It was a little bit of both,” Guerrero said about who initiated the deal for Santa Fe Place.
Conn’s gives that anchor space the first sense of permanence since Mervyn’s went out of business in 2008 after being at the mall since it opened in 1985 as Villa Linda Mall. The space had been vacant since 2016 after the Sports Authority chain folded.
The Sports Authority space had served as the construction site for Zozobra, the giant papier-mâché incarnation of Old Man Gloom, until Traveler’s Market and Harrell House moved in. But there had been no retail tenant for five years.
Santa Fe Place is now almost completely occupied except for a 20,000-square-foot space next to Boot Barn, for which a tenant — that will open onto the parking lot — will be announced in the coming weeks, Guerrero said.
He added construction has started for Rad Retrocade, which launched in Las Cruces in July 2019 and by December 2019 had set sights on Santa Fe Place before the pandemic sidetracked the project. The 9,000-square-foot Rad space, also with a planned July opening, will have arcade games, a restaurant and full bar, Guerrero said.
Since 2008, the Woodlands, Texas-based Conn’s HomePlus has expanded from three states to 15 across the southern tier of the country. The company has about 160 stores with four in New Mexico — three in Albuquerque and one in Las Cruces.
Conn’s opened its first Albuquerque and New Mexico store at 45 Hotel Circle in 2012, with a second store following in 2014 at Cottonwood Mall and a third Albuquerque store opening at 4208 Central Ave. SW in 2016. A store opened in Las Cruces in 2013.
