It’s an odd neighboring pair of properties: one an aged and long-unused parking lot, the other a sloping patch of desert scrub. A staggered wall sets them apart.

Developer Peralta’s Walk LLC proposes taking down the wall, grading the two lots and building two condominium buildings with nine total units, architect Bradyn Furry said.

The properties at 507 and 511 Paseo de Peralta had been on the market for a year or two before Peralta’s Walk recently acquired it. They are located at Magdalena Road, one block east of Bishops Lodge Road.

