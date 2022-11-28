Paseo North condos propose two buildings on neighboring lots at 507 and 511 Paseo de Peralta. One building will replace the foreground parking lot and the other will be behind the wall on the sloping desert scrub that will be graded. The wall will be removed.
Teya Vitu/The New Mexican
Paseo North condos propose two buildings on neighboring lots at 507 and 511 Paseo de Peralta. One building will replace the foreground parking lot and the other will be behind the wall on the sloping desert scrub that will be graded. The wall will be removed.
It’s an odd neighboring pair of properties: one an aged and long-unused parking lot, the other a sloping patch of desert scrub. A staggered wall sets them apart.
Developer Peralta’s Walk LLC proposes taking down the wall, grading the two lots and building two condominium buildings with nine total units, architect Bradyn Furry said.
The properties at 507 and 511 Paseo de Peralta had been on the market for a year or two before Peralta’s Walk recently acquired it. They are located at Magdalena Road, one block east of Bishops Lodge Road.
The plan is to construct one condo building on the 8,250-square-foot parking lot that was apparently opened in 1985, according to Santa Fe County Assessor records. The lot was apparently last used by Bank of Santa Fe before Wells Fargo Bank acquired the local bank in 2002.
The other building would go on the undeveloped, 0.377-acre, sloping desert patch that will be flattened. Parking would be between the two buildings, Furry said.
A city-required Early Neighborhood Notification meeting to present the development plan is scheduled on Zoom for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at tinyurl.com/3wu6h9b2.
Furry anticipates the project will appear before the Santa Fe Planning Commission early in 2023. The ambition is to have permits and start construction in late spring, with completion expected in 18 to 24 months.
The planned 23-foot-tall buildings would include two-story condos with two and three bedrooms. The condos would range in size from 1,200 square feet to 2,000 square feet. Pricing has not been determined, Furry said.
The organizer of Peralta’s Walk LLC is Santa Fe attorney Lisa G. Adelman, who did not respond to a call from The New Mexican.