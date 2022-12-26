The Santa Fe Community Foundation’s Envision Fund has awarded $100,000 in grants to 16 nonprofit organizations across New Mexico that serve the LGBTQ+ community.
“This year, the Envision Fund celebrates 25 years of serving our region’s LGBTQ+ communities,” said Christopher Goett, president and CEO of the Santa Fe Community Foundation, in a news release. “We’re incredibly grateful for the leadership and support of our advisory committee, nonprofit partners, and donors as we work together toward a New Mexico where everyone can thrive.”
The grants support the Envision Fund’s four priorities: creating an HIV-Free generation in New Mexico; combatting discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in whatever form; supporting school-based programs that create a safe environment for all students; and promoting reproductive health.
The Envision Fund was launched in 1997 but was relaunched in 2017 as a statewide funder of of LGBTQ+ organizations statewide beyond the foundation’s traditional focus on Santa Fe, Rio Arriba, Mora and San Miguel counties.
The 2022 grants were awarded to Casa Q, H2 Academic Solutions Scholarship Fund, Heart Gallery of New Mexico Foundation, IndigenousWays, Justice Access Support and Solutions for Health, The Mountain Center, New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus, New Mexico Legal Aid, Santa Fe Dreamers Project, Santa Fe Public Schools, Office of Student Wellness at Santa Fe Public Schools, Sky Center of the New Mexico Suicide Intervention Project, Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico, Tri-M Millennial Music Makers Productions, UNM Truman Health Services, Way OUT West Film Fest and Valencia Shelter Services.