The Santa Fe Community Foundation’s Envision Fund has awarded $100,000 in grants to 16 nonprofit organizations across New Mexico that serve the LGBTQ+ community.

“This year, the Envision Fund celebrates 25 years of serving our region’s LGBTQ+ communities,” said Christopher Goett, president and CEO of the Santa Fe Community Foundation, in a news release. “We’re incredibly grateful for the leadership and support of our advisory committee, nonprofit partners, and donors as we work together toward a New Mexico where everyone can thrive.”

The grants support the Envision Fund’s four priorities: creating an HIV-Free generation in New Mexico; combatting discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in whatever form; supporting school-based programs that create a safe environment for all students; and promoting reproductive health.

