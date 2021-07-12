Coronavirus restrictions allowing only 25 percent occupancy months ago brought back the tranquility at Ten Thousand Waves that owner and founder Duke Klauck remembers from the early days in the 1980s.
Klauck has been enjoying the half-empty parking lots, maybe a couple of people checking in through the lobby rather than a line of a dozen people, and the pools now have far fewer people.
“We are now discontinuing communal bathing,” Ten Thousand Waves announced in a July 5 newsletter. “Instead, we offer 90-minute sessions in each of our seven private tubs.”
Ever since Klauck established Ten Thousand Waves in 1981, it has continually grown, adding pools, lodging, dining at Izanami and more parking.
“The pandemic showed us a lot of things were going in the wrong direction,” Klauck said. “Just because you can grow doesn’t mean you should grow.”
Before the pandemic, the spa drew 200 guests on a slow day and 400 to 500 on busy summer days. Now it will max out at 100 to 150 a day, Klauck said.
“Instead of first-come, first-serve, we have all private tubs now,” he said. “We won’t have the crowds we had before.”
One private tub can fit up to 10 people.
“Nine friends can reserve that tub,” Klauck said. “That’s your communal experience.”
The Grand Bath will be closed to the general public, available only to overnight guests and massage clients.
“The thing some of the locals will miss is the spontaneity: ‘It’s Sunday morning, I’ll go up to Ten Thousand Waves,’ ” Klauck said. “They can’t do it without planning anymore.”
“Our particular epiphany was that we had been trying to cure congestion by creating congestion,” the newsletter reads. “In doing so, we had lost sight of our goal: to be a haven where guests can take a moment to bathe and breathe.”
