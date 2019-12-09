The New Mexico Partnership state business recruiting entity has incorporated a page on its website listing available commercial properties.
The page displays commercial properties available in all 33 counties in New Mexico.
The New Mexico Partnership page provides access to the LoopNet commercial real estate database at this link: nmpartnership.com/incentives-data/available-properties/.
The Available Properties page can be found at the New Mexico Partnership website under the “incentives and data” button. A second Featured Properties page allows commercial property owners to list properties for sale that do not appear on LoopNet.
The state of New Mexico established the New Mexico Partnership as a private 501(c)3 nonprofit to serve as the business marketing and recruitment arm of the New Mexico Economic Development Department.
“The new website will help out-of-town businesses and other clients not familiar with New Mexico to search our available property inventory and make decisions about purchasing,” Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said in a news release. “The idea was generated from the business community, so we responded."
