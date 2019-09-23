Comcast increased the download speed Monday for several of the Xfinity internet packages offered in Santa Fe.
The download speed for the Performance tier increased from 60 megabits per second to 75 Mbps, while the Performance Pro tier was boosted from 150 Mbps to 175 Mbps. Comcast took the Blast! tier from 250 Mbps to 275 Mbps, and the Extreme tier was upgraded from 400 Mbps to 500 Mbps, Comcast said in a news release.
The download upgrades apply to about 85 percent of Comcast internet customers in Santa Fe, the company said.
Along with better download speeds, Comcast says its Internet Essentials program has connected 14,400 low-income individuals to the internet since 2011.