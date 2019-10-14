Colorado Party Supplies to open Santa Fe showroom
Denver-based Colorado Party Supplies plans to open a Santa Fe showroom and warehouse by the end of October after serving the City Different for two years from its Colorado Springs, Colo., and Denver locations.
Santa Fe General Manager Benjamin Armstrong said the company has supplied an annual gala at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, the Santa Fe Opera gala and other events.
“The new Santa Fe location allows us to build local relationships,” Armstrong said. “It gives us a greater opportunity to show clients what we do.”
Colorado Party Supplies will have an 8,000-square-foot facility at the Plaza Entrada shopping center at St. Francis Drive and Zia Road.
The company has party gear in 23 different categories, including dance floors, linens, lighting and climate control. Whatever is on the website is available, whether in-stock or on order from Denver, he said.
“Santa Fe has been very excited about our high-end china, flatware and glassware,” Armstrong said. “The thing that pushes the buttons in Santa Fe is the quality and elegance of our tents, particularly the sail cloth tents and pole tents.”
